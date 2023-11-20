Caretaker CM order installation of live cameras in government offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has taken a significant step by initiating the installation of live cameras in various government offices. These include DC offices, AC offices, Police Stations, revenue offices, and tehsildar offices throughout the province.

While chairing a meeting of the board of Revenue, the Chief Minister directed the issuance of written directives today to ensure the prompt installation of cameras by the end of this month. The Chief Minister and Chief Secretary KP will have direct access to these cameras through the IP system.

The meeting also addressed the progress of the land records digitization project.

Expressing dissatisfaction with project delays, the CM instructed authorities to complete the project by the year's end. Stringent action will be taken against those accountable for any further delays.

To oversee the project's completion, a task force, jointly led by the Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and the Caretaker Minister for Revenue, has been established. Weekly review meetings under the Chief Minister's supervision will ensure diligent monitoring of the project's progress.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the traditional land system causes inconvenience for the public, and he expressed a zero-tolerance policy for any additional hardships imposed on them.