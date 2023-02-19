Caretaker CM orders crackdown on drug-peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered for launching a joint crackdown on drug-peddlers to save the new generation from the curse.

He chaired a meeting at the CM Office in which a strategy to stop buying and peddling narcotics along with saving the new generation from the scourge of narcotics. It was decided in the meeting to conduct random screening of students in the educational institutions. Mohsin Naqvi directed CCPO, Secretary Higher education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner Lahore division to carry out a comprehensive planning with regard to screening of students. He said that effective steps would be undertaken under a joint strategy in order to save the new generation from the scourge of narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that a joint collaboration between concerned institutions of Punjab government and Anti-Narcotics Force will further be improved.

He ordered for taking effective steps in order to prevent ICE addiction and asserted that action should be taken to stop the drug supply chain and its online availability.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict action would be taken forthwith to save educational institutions from the curse of narcotics. He underscored that it was national and social responsibility to save the new generation from narcotics addiction.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanvir, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Brigadier Rashid of Narcotics Control Punjab, CCPO, Secretaries of Higher Education, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, school Education, Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Social Welfare, Inspector General Prisons and officials concerned attended the meeting.