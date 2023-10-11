Open Menu

Caretaker CM Orders Recovery Of Kidnapped SHO, Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, while taking serious note of the kidnapping of six policemen, including the SHO of Kot Shahu police of District Shikarpur, has ordered their recovery within three days and issuing of explanation to the DIG and SSP concerned

Expressing his displeasure and dismay, the chief minister said police stations have been made so vulnerable and weak that the dacoits attack them and kidnap policemen easily. “This shows that the police officers who are in command in the districts have failed to control, deliver and perform,” he said and added that he had learned that most of the SSPs did not go to their offices and do the policing sitting at their homes which led to emerge such a shocking situation.

Justice Baqar talked to the IG Police on the telephone and directed him to visit the Shikarpur district and get the kidnapped policemen recovered within three days. “I want you (IG police) to issue explanations to the DIG Larkana and SSP Shikarpur for their failure to strengthen the police station and secure the police.

The CM said that inefficient, ineffective and unwilling police officers must be replaced with efficient officers. “I am sorry to say that as such incidents are earning a bad name for the government and governance", he declared.

The CM also directed the IG Police to conduct an inquiry into the incident and report him.

