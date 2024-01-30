Open Menu

Caretaker CM Punjab To Inaugurate Nishtar-2 Soon: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that arrangements had been finalized to make Nishtar phase-2 operational as the project was almost in final stages of completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that arrangements had been finalized to make Nishtar phase-2 operational as the project was almost in final stages of completion.

During his visit to review ongoing development work here Tuesday, the Commissioner said that the project was being completed with rapid pace to ensure bear health facilities for the masses. He said that the project had been entered in final stages of completion and soon it would be made functional.

He said that the mega project was being completed with funds of Rs ten billion and it would bring revolutionary facilities for people of South Punjab.

He said that the Commissioner Office was monitoring the project on daily basis under the vision to expand health facilities for people.

Khattak said that the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi would soon visit Multan to inaugurate the Hospital.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Director Development Robina Kosar and other concerned officers during the visit.

