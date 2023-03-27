UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Punjab Visits Sialkot, Inspects Free Flour Distribution

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Caretaker CM Punjab visits Sialkot, inspects free flour distribution

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Sialkot on Monday and reviewed distribution of free flour.

He visited the centres established at Rehmat Hall and Anwar Club Sialkot and expressed anger at the administration and officials concerned after receiving complaints about non-availability of flour at Rehmat Hall, Sambrial Road.

In the presence of the caretaker chief minister, a truck reached the centre with flour bags, where two bags of 10kg free flour were distributed among each eligible citizen. The CM noted the complaints and gave instructions to his staff for redressing those.

People also complained about non-verification in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He said an effective mechanism had been created to stabilise the prices of essential commodities. He said that there was shortage of fruits due to floods, and the government was importing it.

He said that there should be no interruption in the supply of free flour. The caretaker CM said that the purpose of the visits to the free flour centres was to assess the facilities and improve the situation.

Later, Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot and reviewed the medical facilities in emergency, kidney and other wards. He asked the patients about the medical facilities being provided to them. He took notice of the complaints about non-availability of free medicines. He directed the hospital management to ensure supply of free medicines to patients. He also ordered that angiography facility should be made available in the hospital. He also visited the heart centre, built in collaboration with Afzal Electronics and appreciated the treatment facilities there.

