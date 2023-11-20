Open Menu

Caretaker CM Receives Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin At Old Terminal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Caretaker CM receives Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at old terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Head of Dawoodi Bohra Community Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin along with his family members arrived at Old terminal on Monday.

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R ) Maqbool Baqar, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and members of Bohra Community received Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Upon the invitation of the government and the community members, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community arrived in Karachi on Monday 20 November from Sri Lanka.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Mayor Karachi presented bouquets of flowers to Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on his arrival.

Expressing his appreciation, Dr Syedna thanked Chief Minister Baqar and others for the heartfelt welcome he received upon his arrival.

