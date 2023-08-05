Open Menu

Caretaker CM Reviews Complaint Cell Performance

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Caretaker CM reviews complaint cell performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, to assess the performance of the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell.

In the meeting, suggestions and recommendations were reviewed to optimise functioning of the Complaint Cell, with a strong emphasis on formulating an efficient and fool-proof procedure for immediate resolution of public issues, from complaint registration to application disposal, ensuring continuous updates to the concerned individuals.

During the meeting, it was agreed to hold weekly sessions to monitor the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell. The CM was apprised that an additional secretary would serve as the focal person in each department, dedicated to resolving problems swiftly.

The application process would be facilitated through the Complaint Cell's web page, channeling it directly to the respective Secretary. In case of unresolved public complaints within the specified time-frame, appropriate action against the relevant authorities would be taken.

Notable attendees included Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Special Secretary from the Chief Minister's Office, Punjab Information Technology board, Special Monitoring Unit, and officials from the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell.

