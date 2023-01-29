Caretaker CM reviews facilities for cardiac patients in govt hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting here on Sunday in which available facilities for cardiac patients in government hospitals were reviewed.

Caretaker Provincial Minister SHC&ME Doctor Javed Akram, Caretaker Provincial Minister P&SHC Doctor Jamal Nasir, chief secretary, secretary SHC&ME, Doctor Farqad Alamgir and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The CM sought recommendations for the provision of facilities with regard to cardiac emergency services and constituted a four member committee in this regard. Provincial Caretaker SHC&ME Minister Doctor Javed Akram will be the Head of the committee. The committee will comprise Provincial Caretaker P&SHC Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir, Doctor Farqad Alamgir and Secretary SHC&ME. The committee will formulate its final recommendations regarding provision of facilities to implant stents and performing angioplasty.

The committee will review available facilities for the imposition of mandatory cardiac emergency services in the government hospitals and will put forth its final recommendations with regard to facilities of mandatory cardiac emergency services in coming few days.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi stressed that all possible steps will be taken to ensure timely treatment of cardiac patients. Mohsin Naqvi directed that collaboration with a private sector will also be reviewed for provision of facilities to the cardiac patients.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Doctor Javed Akram said that it is necessary to start treatment of cardiac patient within 90 minutes and imparting public awareness about treatment method is a necessary step in case of a heart attack.