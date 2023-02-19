Caretaker CM reviews healthcare facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at the CM Office and discussed the programme to provide quality health facilities to people of the province.

While directing the authorities concerned to bring further improvement in the healthcare facilities, he underscored that patients should be provided quality treatment facilities in the government hospitals as getting quality and free treatment is the right of every needy patient.

Mohsin Naqvi said that matters pertaining to treatment and provision of other essential facilities should be improved at the earliest in the government hospitals.

He emphasised that the Punjab government would continue to strive for bringing further improvement in the healthcare system.

The facilities being provided in the government hospitals of Punjab were also reviewed during the meeting. The participants put forth their recommendations to improve treatment facilities and services in the government hospitals.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care & Medical education (SHC&ME) Doctor Javed Akram, Chairman P&D, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary Finance, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company(PHIMC) and officials concerned attended the meeting.