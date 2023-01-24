UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Reviews Matters Related To Price Control, Law & Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Caretaker CM reviews matters related to price control, law & order

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviewed price control measures, administrative matters and law and order situation of the province while chairing a meeting at his office, here on Tuesday

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Kamiana attended the meeting.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi gave instructions regarding administrative affairs, controlling price hike and crimes in the province. He asked the administration to take action without discrimination to control price-hike and said that the availability of essential commodities should be ensured at fixed rates. He made it clear that the citizens cannot be left at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders under any circumstances.

The Caretaker CM further emphasised that every possible step should be taken to protect the life and property of the people. Legal action should be taken without discrimination against the accused involved in serious crimes, he stressed and added that results should be given regarding the improvement in the law and order situation. To control street crimes, the police had to perform their duties in a very active manner, he stated and added that ensuring law and order was a priority of the government. Those involved in crimes against women and children should be dealt with iron hands, he further said.

The chief secretary and IGP gave briefings regarding price control, administrative matters and the law and order situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

