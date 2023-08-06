Open Menu

Caretaker CM Saddened By Train Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Caretaker CM saddened by train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of lives in the Hazara Express accident near Nawab Shah.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the grieving families.

He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the Punjab government stands in solidarity with the grieving families of the deceased and the injured. He prayed that may Allah grant the grieving families strength and patience to cope with their loss.

