Caretaker CM seeks report on student molestation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an alleged kidnapping and molestation incident involving a girl student in Hafizabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the CM house sources, the caretaker CM directed that the affected girl should be provided justice and the absconding accused should be brought to book at the earliest. He said the culprit deserved strict punishment under the law.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused including the man accused and raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.