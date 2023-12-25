Open Menu

Caretaker CM Sindh Declares Mirpurkhas As Load-Shedding Free District

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Caretaker CM Sindh declares Mirpurkhas as load-Shedding free district

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Sindh's Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir on Monday declared Mirpurkhas load-shedding free on the occasion of Quaid's birthday.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the HESCO office in Mirpurkhas, attended by Federal Minister for Power Muhammad Ali and Secretary Power Division Rashid Muhammad Langria, among others.

In his address, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir emphasized the importance of timely bill payments and responsible electricity usage to sustain this load-shedding-free status.

He highlighted the efforts of HESCO workers in securing meters, transformers, and conducting developmental work to reduce losses from 30% to 17%.

The Caretaker CM praised the ongoing nationwide campaign against electricity theft and urged public cooperation.

He commended the people of Mirpurkhas for their role in achieving the load-shedding-free status and expressed hope for similar initiatives in other cities.

Federal Minister Muhammad Ali and Secretary Energy Rashid Muhammad Langria acknowledged the collaborative efforts that led to this achievement, thanking the district administration, police, business community, and journalists.

CEO of HESCO, Bashir Ahmad Gujjar, provided details on the extensive work undertaken to secure Mirpurkhas against load shedding.

He highlighted the expected annual savings of 364 million units due to these efforts.

APP/hms/378

