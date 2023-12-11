Open Menu

Caretaker CM Sindh Grieved Over Death Of Punjabi Poet Ahmed Saleem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Caretaker CM Sindh grieved over death of Punjabi poet Ahmed Saleem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has expressed grief over the sad demise of eminent Punjabi poet and writer Ahmed Saleem.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Caretaker CM said late Ahmed Saleem was a nice man and a vacuum occured due to his passing away, could not be filled.

Justice Baqar also expressed his heartiest condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

