Caretaker CM takes notice of 2 kids death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of recovery of two children bodies from a pool in Hafizabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.

He ordered to investigate the matter from every aspect and bring facts to light.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the parents of the deceased children.