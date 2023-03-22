UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Takes Notice Of Mismanagement In Free Flour Distribution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Caretaker CM takes notice of mismanagement in free flour distribution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan on Wednesday took notice of mismanagement in the distribution of free government flour in some parts of the province.

He has directed the food Department and all district administrations to take necessary steps for the orderly distribution of flour, ensuring that there are no complaints of maladministration.

With the month of Ramzan fast approaching, the chief minister emphasised the need to make the distribution of flour easy for people across the province. He also directed for making every effort to ensure that people do not face any problems in obtaining flour.

To ensure transparency in the distribution process, he stressed the need for the strict implementation of laid-down procedures.

CM directed the authorities to devise an effective monitoring system for making certain that free flour was given only to deserving families.

