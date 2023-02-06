UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Thanked Nation For Kashmir Solidarity Day Observance

Published February 06, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has thanked the nation especially people of the province for observing Kashmir Solidarity day in a befitting manner and expressed his gratitude to the people for vigorously participating in the Kashmir Solidarity Day events and rallies.

A vociferous voice was raised against the oppression and brutality of India in the Occupied Kashmir as the whole nation expressed their complete solidarity and gave a clear message to India that Pakistan and Kashmir are closely knitted in a single string.

The people thronged the streets and exposed the Indian atrocities being committed in the Occupied Kashmir. Alive nations always unite with determination and resolve to attain a great objective. The Pakistani nation proved that they hold an indelible relationship with the Kashmiri people and this relationship will remain forever.

Caretaker CM paid rich tributes to the minority communities especially Hindus, Sikhs and Christians as they all also raised a single voice for the Kashmir cause.

