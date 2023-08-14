Caretaker CM to be finalized in a day or two: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori while congratulating the nation on 76th Independence Day, reiterated his commitment to follow the principles of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Talking to media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid on Monday, he said that the country was achieved after many sacrifices.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion said, 'We are celebrating today the 76th Independence Day'.

He said that the Caretaker Chief Minister would be finalized in a day or two.

He said that the Caretaker Prime Minister would take the oath of office today.

The Chief Minister said that the assemblies had been dissolved in the country and hoped that the people would freely exercise their right to vote.

He saluted jawans of law enforcement agencies, who embraced martyrdom for protecting borders and maintaining law and order in the country.

He said we should also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

He also condemned the murder of a journalist Jan Mohammed Mahar in Sukkur.