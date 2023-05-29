Caretaker CM urges provision of funds for development in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday highlighted the decades-long suffering faced by the former tribal areas.

Addressing the youth of the merged districts at a ceremony at CM house, he emphasized the need for immediate attention and support in merged districts.

Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed concern over the delayed allocation of funds to the province after the merger of the tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that the tribal districts, with a population of five million, deserve their rightful share of funds for development.

The Chief Minister has persistently pursued this matter with the Federal government.

"I will do everything possible for the legitimate rights of the merged districts," he said.

He emphasized that the provision of funds is crucial for the successful implementation of developmental initiatives.

He said that the caretaker provincial government will utilize all available resources to address the problems faced by the backward areas.

To ensure the efficient resolution of public issues, the Chief Minister has allocated one day every week specifically dedicated to resolving the problems of the merged district and opened the doors of the Chief Minister's House for the people of the merged districts.