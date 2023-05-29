UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Urges Provision Of Funds For Development In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Caretaker CM urges provision of funds for development in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday highlighted the decades-long suffering faced by the former tribal areas.

Addressing the youth of the merged districts at a ceremony at CM house, he emphasized the need for immediate attention and support in merged districts.

Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed concern over the delayed allocation of funds to the province after the merger of the tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that the tribal districts, with a population of five million, deserve their rightful share of funds for development.

The Chief Minister has persistently pursued this matter with the Federal government.

"I will do everything possible for the legitimate rights of the merged districts," he said.

He emphasized that the provision of funds is crucial for the successful implementation of developmental initiatives.

He said that the caretaker provincial government will utilize all available resources to address the problems faced by the backward areas.

To ensure the efficient resolution of public issues, the Chief Minister has allocated one day every week specifically dedicated to resolving the problems of the merged district and opened the doors of the Chief Minister's House for the people of the merged districts.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Share Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-Gen ..

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-General

41 minutes ago
 Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

2 hours ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

3 hours ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

3 hours ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.