Caretaker CM Visit Bulleh Shah Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 09:00 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital Kasur and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

According to the spokesperson here,he inspected the emergency, children ward and various wards.

The Chief Minister also asked about the provision of free medicines to the patients and the doctors. The patients expressed their satisfaction on the facilities being provided in the hospital while the carers complained about the overcharging of the parking lot, on which Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered MS Dr. Farooq Ahmed to immediately redress the complaints of overcharging.

Chief Secretary, Commissioner Lahore Division, RPO and related officials were present on the occasion.

