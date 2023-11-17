Caretaker CM visits BKMCH Shah Mansoor, Police Command Control Room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (Retd), Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex Hospital (BKMCH), Shah Mansoor Swabi and Command and Control Room Swabi Police Station.

Caretaker CM visited various sections of the hospital including the outpatient department, emergency, intensive care unit, laboratory and wards. He also met with patients and inquired about their problems and issues.

He attended a briefing about the provision of facilities and ongoing development work in the hospital.

He also directed hospital administration to further improve healthcare service delivery for enhanced facilitation of people.

CM also visited the Command and Control Room in Swabi Police Station and inspected its various sections including the reporting office and record room. He was briefed by District Police Officer, Haroon Rashid about working in the command room and effective policing.

He appreciated the installation of CCTV and the steps taken by police to control the crime rate. He also directed steps and measures to maintain law and order in the area.

APP/soa/mds/