Caretaker CM Visits Free Flour Distribution Points

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited a centre, set up at a Model Town area school for distribution of free flour, under the Special Ramazan relief package.

He reviewed verification process of people coming there to get free flour.

He inquired from people at the centre about problems being faced by them in getting free flour.

The caretaker CM directed the deputy commissioner to redress complaints of citizens. He ordered for making the process of verification of people swift, so that people would not have to wait for long in queues.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that it was a noble act and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

