Caretaker CM visits Pindi police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Station City Rawalpindi on Sunday, and was dismayed to see the premises to be unclean, polluted and poorly maintained.

He expressed his displeasure over lack of proper sanitation arrangements and unhygienic condition of washrooms. He reprimanded the Station House Officer (SHO) over the situation.

When asked about washrooms' condition, the SHO could not provide a satisfactory answer. The chief minister instructed the SHO to personally inspect and improve the cleanliness arrangements in washrooms.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi tried to check progress on pending applications on the front desk computer, but the system was slow and eventually it stopped working altogether.

Even after returning from inspection, the system continued to be non-functional. Consequently, the CM ordered for installation of high-speed internet and immediate filing of the First Information Reports (FIRs) for the pending applications. He stressed that there should be no unnecessary delay in registration of FIRs at the police station, especially for complaints of serious nature.

Continuing his inspection, the caretaker CM visited the lock-up, Investigation Room, Control Room, and other sections of the police station. In the lock-up, he noticed a policeman wearing a long shorts, and cots were also present there. The CM expressed his dismay at working of the police station.