Caretaker CM visits Police Lines, reviews rescue operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan visited Police Lines Peshawar and reviewed losses and rescue operation at the site of the deadly terror incident here on Tuesday.

Besides, the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other higher authorities also accompanied the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muazzam Jah Ansari gave a detailed briefing to the Caretaker Chief Minister.