Caretaker CM Visits THQ Murree To Inspect Facilities

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Murree and Control Room established in Jinnah Hall on Saturday and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the patients

He made a detailed inspection of Emergency, OPD, Mother and Child Ward, Pharmacy and other departments, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities being provided to them. He also inspected the extended project building of the hospital and directed early functionalization of the building.

The CM expressed his severe indignation over closure of few departments in the hospital and ordered to open closed departments forthwith. By taking prompt notice of the shortage of nurses in the hospital, he directed to overcome shortage of nurses at the earliest.

He asserted that the health department should initiate the induction process of nurses on the vacant posts in the hospital immediately and stated that only 6 nurses were discharging their duties on the 29 approved posts of nurses, adding that no hospital could function 24 hours with this staff. He said that direction had been issued to the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Doctor Jamal Nasir to improve healthcare facilities, adding that Doctor Jamal Nasir would remain present in Murree till improvement of hospital affairs.

He emphasized that the residents of Murree and tourists would be provided better health and treatment facilities and dialysis machines would be made functional in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Control Room established in the Jinnah Hall and met with the staff members present over there. He scolded staff members of the Control Room over getting non-functional of cameras for the monitoring of Murree and ordered to submit a report after making the cameras functional within 24 hours. Facilities for the tourists visiting Murree would further be improved. He stressed that there was a need to improve the parking facility for the tourists in Murree and ordered to take effective measures for the eradication of overcharging in Murree.

The CM listened to the complaints of citizens in Murree and issued orders to resolve them promptly. He issued directions to Commissioner Rawalpindi division for the improvement of healthcare and tourism facilities in Murree. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir also accompanied him.

