Caretaker CM Vows Zero Tolerance For Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, has taken notice of complaints regarding undue problems in the Inteqal of land (land transfer deeds).

He has directed the board of Revenue Land to obtain records of land Inteqal deeds from the last four months.

The Chief Minister has instructed the records to be scrutinized in the CM Complaint Cell, and individuals should be contacted by telephone to ensure that no additional amounts were wrongfully taken from them during the Inteqal of land process.

He announced a zero-tolerance policy of the government against corruption and warned of strict action against officials involved in corrupt practices.

