LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Responding swiftly, 36 beds were promptly added within 48 hours on the ground floor of the Children's Hospital, effectively augmenting pediatric treatment capacity and efficiently managing the influx of patients.

Late at night, Chief Minister personally inspected the medical emergency section on the ground floor, the newly established baby ward on the first floor, and the emergency section still under construction.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, the existing space within the medical emergency was optimised to accommodate the additional beds. Expressing his satisfaction at the immediate implementation of this initiative, CM Mohsin Naqvi announced plans to further increase the emergency bed capacity to 150.

During his visit, the chief minister engaged with the children receiving treatment and sought feedback from their mothers regarding the facilities provided. He also provided specific instructions to the hospital management and medical staff, emphasising the paramount importance of providing the best possible care for the children.

In the newly established baby ward, a concerned mother raised a grievance regarding a delayed MRI procedure by four days. Responding promptly, Mohsin Naqvi directed the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and attending doctor to expedite the MRI for the child.

Expressing disappointment at the high patient-to-bed ratio and subpar sanitation in the new baby ward, he issued directives for better bed management and an immediate improvement in sanitation arrangements.

Inspecting the ongoing construction in the emergency section, CM Mohsin Naqvi urged for an acceleration of construction activities and emphasised the need to maintain a comprehensive record of AC units, furniture, and other items removed during the renovation.

The CM instructed the hospital administration to upgrade the doctors' rooms and to compile a comprehensive list of items. Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Inspector General of Police, and Secretary of Communication and works were also present during the visit.

Later, during his visit to Samanabad police station, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough examination of the station's records and various departments. He engaged with the policemen, inquiring about their concerns and promptly ordered the immediate registration of an FIR on a petitioner's request.

CM Naqvi reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards delayed FIR registration and personally reviewed cases of detainees in custody. He directed a re-evaluation of a murder case based on a request from the accused, with specific instructions to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Additionally, CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need for an expeditious improvement in the condition of Samanabad police station, assuring that funds have been allocated for station upgrades, and work will commence shortly. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police, and CCPO Lahore were also present during the visit.