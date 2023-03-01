PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Wife of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Parveen while stressing the need for making collective efforts to make the country clean and green said that our joint efforts would make life of people healthy and make our existing environment friendly.

She was the Chief Guest in an exhibition "Da Sparlee Rangoona" that was organized by Bloom Pakistan in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) at Peshawar Service Club, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people who took keen interest in a variety of colorful birds, bouquets and many other attractive artwork masterpieces that was put on display in the exhibition.

She stressed the need to end differences and promote unity among all segments of society with the colors of love and brotherhood as per the teachings of islam.

Dr. Parveen said that the other chapters of Bloom Pakistan were acknowledged by the people of Pakistan for their pro-environmental initiatives. She said that it was the responsibility of all segments of society to protect and preserve heritage in its original form.

She said that the presence of flowers and beautiful plants not only enhances human spiritual happiness but also plays role in maintaining environmental temperature.

On the occasion, KPCTA and Directorate of Archaeology and Museums jointly organized an excursion trip of the Takht Bhai archeological site for fifty-plus females of Bloom Pakistan to apprise them about the rich culture and famous historical sites situated in the province.

The trip was meant to promote cultural and historical tourism in Pakistan and to strengthen the country's economy and help preserve its cultural heritage.