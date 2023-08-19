Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintenance, safety improvements

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 11:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Communications Minister Shahid Ashraf Tararr Saturday visited Hazara Motorway and M.1 and issued instructions for keeping the motorways in the best condition.

He gave a 10-day deadline to the concerned officials while expressing his indignation over the non-cleaning of green belts and the non-sorting of waste.

The minister also issued instructions for the installation of new signboards at various points as required.

He expressed his displeasure over potholes at various places on the national highway and directed immediate repairs.

To avoid accidents on the motorways, anti-glare screens should be repaired immediately, he added.

The minister directed the installation of safety fences at several places on the motorways. The full presence and sustainability of the security fence should be ensured, he added.

He gave a one-month deadline for the delay of work on under construction rest area near Shah Maqsood on Hazara Motorway 35-E.

He also directed to open mosques and restrooms for passengers after completion of construction work.

