Caretaker Education Minister Orders Departmental Action Against Officers, Staff Over Absence

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Caretaker education minister orders departmental action against officers, staff over absence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for education and Women Development Rana Hussain on Monday ordered a departmental action against the officers and staff of the Director school Education Primary Karachi office.

She issued the instructions during her surprise visit to the Director School Education Primary Karachi office over the absence of the officers and the staff.

The Minister reached the director's office in the morning and found absent officers and staff.

She said that visits to the offices would continue.

