UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir For Harmony Through Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Caretaker Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir for harmony through social media

Caretaker Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir has said that social media platforms should discuss issues which promote harmony and brotherhood in the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir has said that social media platforms should discuss issues which promote harmony and brotherhood in the society.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day AMCAP-PU International Conference on "Revisiting Relationship between Journalism and Society in the Digital Age for Common Good" at Faisal Auditorium Punjab University here on Thursday, he said journalists, academicians and young students should play their role in promoting positive use of digital media to end hatred and discrimination in society.

The conference was organized by Punjab University's Department of Journalism Studies and Institute of Education and Research (IER). PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Bushra Hameedur Rehman, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Director Institute of Education and Research Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members, students, researchers and experts from Russia, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Sweden, Indonesia and Pakistan participated.

Mansoor Qadir said measures are also necessary to curb such fake news that tarnishes the name of Pakistan.

Dr Niaz Ahmed said that young students should learn from such conferences and work for the welfare of the society in the field of action. He said that substantial steps have been taken to improve the international ranking of PU, which is showing encouraging results.

He said that the experts and professionals in the conference should formulate practical recommendations for the development of media in industry.

Experts from other countries were on the view that concepts are dispelled and young scholars have the opportunity to learn from the experiences of experts.

Dr. Bushra Hameedur Rehman thanked the VC for his support for the conference. Dr Abida said that 117 research articles were presented in three plenary sessions and four special sessions in the two-day conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Russia Social Media Young Indonesia Czech Republic Sweden Nigeria Media From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, ci ..

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha M ..

2 seconds ago
 Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

15 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

13 minutes ago
 SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: e ..

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

13 minutes ago
 Government College University (GCU) confers life-t ..

Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. K ..

11 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of scholars under 'US-Pakistan Kn ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.