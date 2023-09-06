Caretaker Energy Minister pledges strong action to combat electricity theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali Wednesday underlined government's unwavering resolve to address electricity theft through stringent measures.

In a press conference alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi and Secretary, Energy and Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial, he announced the establishment of a task force to overcome power theft.

This task force would operate under the guidance of the Secretary for Energy and Power Division, IGs, Commissioners, and Duty Commissioners at the grassroots level, he added.

The minister underlined the need for reforms within the country's ten power distribution companies.

Additionally, he noted that five distribution companies were grappling with a Rs100 billion deficit, with no effective billing recovery in their specific areas.

The minister revealed plan to draft an "Energy Theft Law" within a span of three weeks.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that regions including Peshawar, Hyderabad, Quetta, Sakhar, Tribal Areas, AJK, Mardan, and Shikarpur collectively exhibit a deficit of Rs 489 billion.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi clarified that no minister received complimentary electricity, and this privilege was unavailable to others as well.

The minister further stressed that the Power Division would initiate departmental action to eliminate power theft once the inquiry report identified the accountable for the 'human and technical error.' He stated that the country's circular debt had accumulated to Rs 2536 billion by December 2022, with an additional Rs 343 billion added for this year.

Additionally, Secretary, Langrial pointed out that line losses surged to Rs 589 billion.