LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi met Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Wednesday.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir was also present, said a handout issued here.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, addressing challenges within the media industry, and formulating measures for the welfare of the journalist community.