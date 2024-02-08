- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits control room, poling station
Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz Visits Control Room, Poling Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:41 PM
Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz on visited the Control Room, Safe City Islamabad and Polling Station of the Ministry of Interior on Thursday along with the Secretary interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz on visited the Control Room, Safe City Islamabad and Polling Station of the Ministry of Interior on Thursday along with the Secretary interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad.
On arrival at the control room, the Coordinator National Action Plan briefed the Interior Minister regarding the security situation during the general elections in the country.
The minister expressed satisfaction over the smooth polling process across the country and said that no major untoward incident occurred during the election.
The martyrdom of a jawan in the attack on the Quick Response Force in Tank is very sad said the minister adding that the polling process is being closely monitored across the country.
He said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and order situation and hoped that the process of elections would be completed peacefully throughout the country.
Moreover, the Interior Minister also visited Safe City Islamabad along with Dr Good Luck Jonathan, Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad gave a detailed briefing regarding law and order in the city and polling in the capital and informed that the Election process in Islamabad is going on peacefully.
IGP told the minister that at present no complaint has been received of any untoward incident in any constituency.
Recent Stories
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia
Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts
Election 2024: Polling time comes to end
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally
EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..
Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts2 minutes ago
-
Smooth, peaceful polling for General Election 2024 concludes13 minutes ago
-
Polling process concludes in Lahore13 minutes ago
-
Peaceful polling concludes in NA-5413 minutes ago
-
Polling remains peacefully in NA-47 Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia express satisfaction on similarities of views on global strategic stability, region ..23 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh commends ECP role for election arrangements23 minutes ago
-
Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process33 minutes ago
-
ECP resolves 45 out of 55 election complaints33 minutes ago
-
Voters defy snow to cast ballots in upper parts of Hazara division43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges people to cooperate with administration for peaceful elections43 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits polling stations53 minutes ago