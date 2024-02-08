Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz Visits Control Room, Poling Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:41 PM

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits control room, poling station

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz on visited the Control Room, Safe City Islamabad and Polling Station of the Ministry of Interior on Thursday along with the Secretary interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz on visited the Control Room, Safe City Islamabad and Polling Station of the Ministry of Interior on Thursday along with the Secretary interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad.

On arrival at the control room, the Coordinator National Action Plan briefed the Interior Minister regarding the security situation during the general elections in the country.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the smooth polling process across the country and said that no major untoward incident occurred during the election.

The martyrdom of a jawan in the attack on the Quick Response Force in Tank is very sad said the minister adding that the polling process is being closely monitored across the country.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and order situation and hoped that the process of elections would be completed peacefully throughout the country.

Moreover, the Interior Minister also visited Safe City Islamabad along with Dr Good Luck Jonathan, Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad gave a detailed briefing regarding law and order in the city and polling in the capital and informed that the Election process in Islamabad is going on peacefully.

IGP told the minister that at present no complaint has been received of any untoward incident in any constituency.

Related Topics

Election Attack Islamabad Police Law And Order Interior Minister Tank Sad IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burki ..

OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia

1 minute ago
 Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ball ..

Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts

2 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

57 minutes ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

30 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago
 Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

27 minutes ago
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidenc ..

Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency

27 minutes ago
 Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, ..

Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

27 minutes ago
 Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai ..

Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally

27 minutes ago
 EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first s ..

EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..

27 minutes ago
 Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful ..

Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake

25 minutes ago
 Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan