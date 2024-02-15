Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz Visits FIA Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 06:04 PM
Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz along with Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani on Thursday visited Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters
On arrival at the headquarters, Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir along with senior officials of the Agency welcomed the Minister.
The Minister presided over a high-level meeting of FIA officials where he was briefed on institutional issues. All Additional Director Generals, Directors and other senior officers of FIA attended the meeting.
In the briefing, the report on the annual performance of all the wings was presented to the Federal Minister.
The minister appreciated the performance of Wings saying that the FIA ??has a very important leading role in homeland security and safety.
The initiation of projects to modernize FIA is welcoming, said the minister adding that the importance of modern technology has increased to cope with the modern day challenges and effective use of technology to prevent human trafficking and cyber-crime is the need of the hour.
It is also very important to enhance the capacity of investigators and align them with modern requirements, said the minster adding that the overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset who are playing an important role in the country's development.
He sadi that all resources should be utilized to improve public service delivery.
