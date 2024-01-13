Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz calls on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed the increase in industrial production and measures of uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to Karachi.

The Governor said that the people and the industrialists were worried about increasing electricity and gas tariffs.

He said that the development of the country was based on the functionality of the industries.

Tessori said that the economic hub of the country was Karachi and if it would develop that meant to be the development of the whole country.

The minister said that the interim government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the industrialists.