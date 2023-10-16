Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi visits IMCG Shah Allah Ditta to inspect basic facilities

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Monday visited Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Shah Allah Ditta and inspected basic facilities there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Monday visited Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Shah Allah Ditta and inspected basic facilities there.

Senior officials of the ministry were also accompanied by him.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that his vision was to make Islamabad a role model in education sector for other parts of the country.

He encouraged all the stakeholders to make efforts to ensure Islamabad zero out of school children city as soon as possible.

The minister said that the purpose of education could not be fulfilled without basic facilities.

He directed to construct new classrooms to manage the increased number of students.

Madad Ali Sindhi asked questions from the students of Pakistan Studies and encouraged them on their correct answers.

"It is a very good thing that the students have an understanding of the Pakistan Studies" he added.

