Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi for revitalising education sector

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has underscored the pivotal role of education in the progress of a nation

Talking to the media during a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here on Thursday, he highlighted the neglect of the government education sector by previous governments, adding that it badly suffered due to it. He stressed the need to address deficiencies in government educational institutions, emphasizing that national progress hinges on a robust education system. He reinforced the vital link between education and a nation's prosperity, urging sustained efforts to elevate the educational landscape for future progress.

Advocating for a five-year commitment to education sector by upcoming elected government, Sindhi stressed the need to enhance conditions in government schools and colleges nationwide.

He commended the exemplary performance of PIFD, suggesting it as a model for all government institutions.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor PIFD Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, senior management, faculty members and students welcomed the minister on his arrival.

The Minister witnessed the creative work of students from Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Ceramic and Glass Design and, Gems and Jewellery Design departments.

While appreciating the artistic skills of students, Madad Ali Sindhi also lauded the efforts of PIFD faculty in mentoring these students by unleashing their hidden talent. He said, these projects of the students are diverse in nature which also portray the requirements of the industry.

