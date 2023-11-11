Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan inaugurates bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan, visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Saturday and inaugurated a bio-safety and BRM training lab in its public health reference laboratory.

The minister said that the government was upgrading 500 basic health units in two months across the country, including Khyber.

This was part of the government's efforts to strengthen public sector hospitals with the latest equipment to facilitate patients.

The minister said that the up-gradation of 500 basic health units would provide all modern facilities to patients, including X-rays and ultrasound machines, and would also reduce the load on big hospitals.

Dr Nadeem Jan praised the services of health workers for the nation.

The minister visited different sections of the lab and was briefed by the relevant authorities.