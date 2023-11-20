Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan meets DG WHO

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan had a meeting with the Director General World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros during the Global Food Security Summit being held in London, UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan had a meeting with the Director General World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros during the Global food Security Summit being held in London, UK.

He expressed his grief on the grave situation of health and nutrition in the flood affected areas in Pakistan affecting more than 33 million population.

He appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan in addressing this challenge faced by the country especially the vulnerable groups including adolescent girls, mothers and children.

Dr Nadeem Jan also shared the vision of the current government with regards to reach to the communities through UHC and focused on “Health for all” approaches and he thanked the WHO for extending their support for provision of equipment and supplies.

Dr. Tedros assured complete support of WHO to alleviate the suffering of those in need in the flood affected areas and discussed the role of WHO Pakistan in the overall efforts of UN organizations and partners.

He also discussed the bilateral support provided by WHO Pakistan to address the nutrition issues in Pakistan especially those affecting women and children.

He updated that WHO Pakistan is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health in areas nutrition in emergencies and this collaboration will be further strengthened as required.