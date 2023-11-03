Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Minister For Health Dr Nadeem Jan Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan condemns attack on security forces in Gwadar

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Gwadar.

In a message, Dr Nadeem Jan prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyred soldiers a high place in heaven.

He said such cowardly attacks cannot weaken the resolve of our army. The blood of our brave soldiers will not go in vain.

The minister said: "Our forces are bravely fighting against terrorism in every corner of the country and the entire nation stands side by side with the army and will continue to stand."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Gwadar Blood

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stron ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

2 minutes ago
 Sen. Waqar Mehdi condemns Gwadar attack

Sen. Waqar Mehdi condemns Gwadar attack

2 minutes ago
 UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions aimed a ..

UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions aimed at underpinning regional, world ..

2 minutes ago
 Renowned US filmmaker Jennifer Hall Lee's "Women W ..

Renowned US filmmaker Jennifer Hall Lee's "Women Without Borders" photo exhibiti ..

13 minutes ago
 43 Afghan families deported from Attock

43 Afghan families deported from Attock

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Praises Efforts for Human ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Praises Efforts for Humane Treatment of Illegal Immigra ..

33 minutes ago
Senator Waqar Mehdi condemns attack in DI Khan

Senator Waqar Mehdi condemns attack in DI Khan

33 minutes ago
 Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, b ..

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, batons

54 minutes ago
 Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

54 minutes ago
 9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 P ..

9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 Park

54 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

57 minutes ago
 Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Car ..

Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Caretaker Federal Minister for Re ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan