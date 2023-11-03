Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan condemns attack on security forces in Gwadar

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Gwadar.

In a message, Dr Nadeem Jan prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyred soldiers a high place in heaven.

He said such cowardly attacks cannot weaken the resolve of our army. The blood of our brave soldiers will not go in vain.

The minister said: "Our forces are bravely fighting against terrorism in every corner of the country and the entire nation stands side by side with the army and will continue to stand."