Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan condemns attack on security forces in Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Gwadar.
In a message, Dr Nadeem Jan prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyred soldiers a high place in heaven.
He said such cowardly attacks cannot weaken the resolve of our army. The blood of our brave soldiers will not go in vain.
The minister said: "Our forces are bravely fighting against terrorism in every corner of the country and the entire nation stands side by side with the army and will continue to stand."