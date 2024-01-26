Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Minister For Health Dr Nadeem Jan Visit PIMS To Review Medical Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan and Federal Minister for Interior Dr Gohar Ejaz on Friday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

During the visit, they reviewed the medical facilities provided by the hospital.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the load of patients at PIMS hospital is increasing day by day.

He said that 12,000 to 15,000 patients come to PIMS for treatment every day.

Dr Gohar Ejaz announced the donation of 40 beds for PIMS emergency unit on emergency basis . He added from next week, food will also be provided to all patients and their families.

He said that soon a pharmacy will be started for PIMS in which free supply of all necessary medicines will be ensured.

Dr. Nadeem Jan appreciated these steps of Gohar Ejaz.

"I thank Gohar Ejaz for visiting PIMS after taking charge of the Minister for Interior."

He said that PIMS is ensuring the sanitation system at the hospital on an emergency basis.

He said that providing quality of service medicines to patients is our mission.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the government is ensuring practical measures to improve the performance of government hospitals.

More Stories From Pakistan