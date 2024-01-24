- Home
Caretaker Federal Minister For Industries And Production Division Dr. Gohar Ejaz Assumes Charge Of Caretaker Interior Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Caretaker Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division Dr. Gohar Ejaz HI, SI on Wednesday assumed the charge of caretaker Federal Minister for Interior
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division Dr. Gohar Ejaz HI, SI on Wednesday assumed the charge of caretaker Federal Minister for Interior.
Senior officials of the Ministry welcomed Dr. Gohar Ejaz on this arrival in the Ministry of Interior.
The Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the Ministry of Interior and its subsidiaries in the Introductory meeting with senior officers of the ministry.
The important portfolio was vacated after the resignation of Sarfraz Bugti as caretaker minster for interior.
Sarfraz Bugti had resigned from the portfolio for taking part in the general elections of 2024.
Dr. Gohar Ejaz is a notable figure in the dynamic second generation of business and industry leadership.
Being the accomplished son of the late Senator Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed, he is a name synonymous with unparalleled business wisdom.
With a distinguished record, Dr. Gohar stands as a seasoned entrepreneur, dedicated philanthropist, and prominent stalwart in Pakistan's industrial landscape, specifically within the emerging textile sector.
His extraordinary contributions were acknowledged when he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civilian honor for his incomparable commitment to the nation by the former President of Pakistan in 2011.
In addition, Dr. Gohar's remarkable achievements in business management garnered recognition, receiving him an honorary doctorate in management from the University of Punjab in Lahore.
