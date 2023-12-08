Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Minister For Information And Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Visits DGPR Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visits DGPR Balochistan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi along with provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai paid a visit to the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi along with provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai paid a visit to the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) Balochistan on Friday.

Provincial Information Secretary Imran Khan and Director General of Public Relations Mohammad Noor Khetran accorded warm welcome to the federal minister on his arrival.

The federal information minister took round of the DGPR Information Cell and reviewed the electronic media monitoring system.

Hailing the steps taken by the DGPR, Murtaza Solangi said, “It is a must to set up a digital lab to monitor the trends and improve the government's performance.

"

Referring to the key role being played by the Digital Media Cell established by him at the Federal Ministry for Information & Broadcasting, he assured that the Federal Government would provide all possible support to strengthen the information and broadcasting institutions of Balochistan.

The provincial information secretary on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister about the working of the Balochistan Ministry of Information.

APP/ask-nvd

