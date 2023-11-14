Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Minister For National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSRC), Dr. Nadeem Jan Visits ANF Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSRC), Dr. Nadeem Jan here on Tuesday visited Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters and conducted a comprehensive meeting with Director General (DG) ANF, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik, HI(M), and the staff.

The discussion focused on issues arising from the impact of drugs on healthcare.

As a way forward, they explored the establishment of a central database for drug treatment, drug prevalence in society, and drug-related mortalities.

The DG ANF requested the Minister to facilitate the nationwide establishment of rehabilitation and treatment centers.

