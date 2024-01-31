- Home
Caretaker Federal Minister For Railways, Communication And Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar Inaugurates Railway's IoT-based Fuel Monitoring System
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar Wednesday inaugurated Internet of Things (IoT)-based Monitoring System in Pakistan Railways
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar Wednesday inaugurated internet of Things (IoT)-based Monitoring System in Pakistan Railways.
The initiative is in line with the Ministry of Railways decision to equip the locomotives with latest gadgets to conduct online monitoring to enhance financial and operational efficiency with special on safety measures, a news release said.
The minister said the IT-based system would approximately save 15 percent of the fuel budget with operational efficiency and targeted maintenance.
It will save financial resources of railways and would reduce wastage and pilferage.
Accordingly, a dashboard was being developed where all related information would be available on a single click, he added.
The system will enable Railways to check real-time consumption and refueling, average speed, idle time, real-timecation tracking and maintenance requirements.
Importantly, behavior of the driver can be analyzed as well as the dashboard will show a red pop-up and an abnormal increase/decrease in consumption patterns.
The minister said the system would generate an automatic detailed analysis of the data for better and timely decision-making.
The special safety features would ensure smooth and safe travel for the passengers, he added.
