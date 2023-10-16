Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi To Visit HCCI Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Caretaker federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi to visit HCCI soon

On the directives of President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, trader delegation led by Senior vice president Najam u din Qureshi attended Latif day ceremony organized by Boys and Girls Public School here Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) On the directives of President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, trader delegation led by Senior vice president Najam u din Qureshi attended Latif day ceremony organized by Boys and Girls Public school here Monday.

Traders delegation congratulated Madad Ali Sindhi for assuming the portfolio of caretaker Federal Minister for education, National harmony and youth affairs and invited him to visit the Chamber of Commerce and Industry which he accepted.

Senior Vice President Najam u din Qureshi exchanged views on the overall performance of educational institutions and lauded the efforts of Management for ensuring the provision of valuable educational services in the School.

Principal Boys and Girls Public School Dr. Professor Nasir Shaikh, HCCI members Muhammad Danish Khan, Ahsan Naghar, Nawab u din Qureshi, Syed Ali Hassan Lajpal, Farman Baig, Ali Raza Arain and others were also present on the occasion.

