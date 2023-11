Caretaker Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi to attend various events in Hyderabad

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, will visit Hyderabad on Sunday, November 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, will visit Hyderabad on Sunday, November 5.

According to officials, he is scheduled to participate as a special guest in various events at the Government College of Technology Hyderabad, Sindh Museum, and Government College University Kali Mori.