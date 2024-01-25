Open Menu

Published January 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister or information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affaris, Murtaza Solangi, met with the Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Thursday.

The Federal Minister of Information congratulated Dr. Gohar Ejaz on taking charge of the Ministry of Interior.

In the meeting, the two leaders reviewed preparations for the February 8 general elections and discussed measures to strengthen security arrangements.

The government is taking all possible steps to conduct the elections in a peaceful and transparent manner, the information minister said.

Gohar Ejaz said that there is full cooperation between the federal and provincial governments to strengthen the security arrangements.

He said that all political parties support the government in maintaining law and order in the elections and the Law and order will be maintained during the elections.

The meeting also discussed the responsibilities of the media during the elections.

Media has an important role in making elections transparent and fair, said Murtaza Solangi, adding that Media should implement election code of conduct.

He said that any kind of incitement and propaganda should be avoided in elections.

Federal Secretary for Information & Broadcasting Ms, Shahira Shahid and Federal Secretary for Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani were also present in the meeting.

