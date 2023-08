Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall economic situation in the country, a PM Office statement said.

Finance Minister Shamshad also apprised the prime minister of the performance of her ministry.